C4 Energy Uses NIL to Build Long-Term Athlete Partnerships
In the first three and half years of NIL, the majority of athletes' brand partnerships have been traditional transactions - compensation in exchange for social media or marketing promotion - however, a few forward-thinking companies have taken a slightly different approach that has already redefined what sports marketing could look like in the future.
One such brand - Nutrabolt, the parent company of C4 Energy - has looked at NIL as an opportunity to build long-lasting relationships with athletes that start in college but transition to the next level, whenever the time comes. Bursting onto the scene in 2021 - during the first football season of NIL - with high-profile signings such as then-college stars Bijan Robinson of Texas and C. J. Stroud of Ohio State, C4 Energy built their NIL athlete roster from there.
While Robinson and Stroud dominated the college ranks as C4 Energy athletes for two seasons, they expanded their relationship with the brand once they both were high selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. As impact players already at the top level, C4 needed to replenish their NIL roster with a new wave of talent so the brand kept things local again, with another Longhorn star and one of the most talked about players in the country: Quinn Ewers.
Like the college stars before him, Ewers has been dominating the gridiron and in his second season with the brand, he has the Longhorns on the cusp of a National Championship appearance, taking on Stroud's alma mater in the Cotton Bowl. The C4 athlete lineage isn't lost on Ewers.
"I am eager to continue working with C4, an Austin-based brand, and uphold the legacy that Bijan began, ensuring a strong connection with both the community and the University of Texas," he shared with Sports Illustrated. "C4 is an important partner to me and has supported me so much this year."
While Ewers' NIL portfolio is vast - including the likes of EA Sports, Dr Pepper, New Era, Beats by Dre, Hulu and Athletic Brewing Company, among others - the C4 partnership is certainly close to home.
"The relationship is real and authentic," he added. "They know me well, from my preferences to my passions. When we filmed our campaign last summer, the C4 team had camo gear ready for me, knowing how much I enjoy the outdoors."
This focus on authenticity is key for C4 as they identify and partner with college athletes, who could potentially grow into brand ambassadors at the professional level. Their Vice President of Partnerships, Katie Geyer noted that the first thing they look for in a potential partner, is that they are already fans and consumers of the brand. Beyond that, Geyer and team identify athletes who have audiences - especially on social media - that align with the brand's and who are not only hardworking team-first athletes, but quality people off the field balancing a "mode of aspirational and relatable."
"When NIL started in July 2021, everyone was just moving as quickly as they could and we did the same,” she said. “We wanted to be leaders in the space and we wanted to be in the forefront. Since then, we’ve really refined our strategy and we study key markets and demographics and then we work backwards to identify the most promising athletes in those markets in their specific sports.”
From Robinson to Ewers and a recent visit to headquarters from Texas' women's basketball squad, C4 Energy clearly has a stronghold on the top athletes in their Austin backyard, but like with Stroud and now Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward, the brand's roster has no limits nationally either.
The relationship with Robinson in particular - that started out as one of the most high-profile NIL signings in 2021 - has grown into an expanded partnership now with one of the top running backs in the NFL, who finished this season with 1,456 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, good for third and fifth overall in the league. When asked about C4, Robinson gushed about the brand's support of him.
"It says a lot about the brand’s commitment to me and building real, long-term relationships," he shared. "The fact that C4 has supported me at every level shows they’re not just focused on short-term gains, but on creating lasting partnerships that align with my values and goals."
"It’s a brand that truly takes care of its athletes," Robinson continued. "They really understand what we’re about - and work with us to grow together - both personally and as athletes. Our partnership has been evolving for years and it means a lot to me. It makes me proud to be a part of the team."
While recent football signings have garnered a majority of the national headlines, C4 Energy's roster includes hundreds of student-athletes from women's track stars to volleyball players, gymnasts and every sport in between, per Geyer.
As the brand continues to utilize NIL to start building athlete relationships early, the long-term benefits will no doubt be seen in authentic partnerships beyond just the traditional transaction.
Ewers and No. 3 Texas face No. 6 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 at 7:30PM ET on ESPN, with the winner taking on Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 20.