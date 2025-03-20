California Powerhouse Mater Dei Signs First High School Multimedia Deal
As high school athletics continues to evolve in the NIL era, a Southern California perennial power has made history with a new partnership off the field.
Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) — home to more Heisman Trophy winners than any other high school in the country — announced the first-ever multimedia rights agreement between an individual high school and a third-party partner.
The Monarchs signed a 10-year partnership with Playfly Sports to enhance sponsorship opportunities, media exposure and fan engagement, while continuing to set the mark for high school athletic excellence across the country.
Playfly currently works with more than 27 collegiate athletic departments and plans to deliver similar revenue growth and brand partnerships to Mater Dei that they do for the likes of Auburn, LSU, Nebraska, Penn State and USC, among others.
“Playfly’s explosive growth is driven by their unique expertise in monetization and fan
engagement. We welcomed the opportunity to team up in further elevating the Mater Dei brand,”
said Khaled Holmes, Mater Dei Director of Development, Athletics. “Having had the
chance to continue my athletic career at USC and in the NFL, I understand how innovative
initiatives enhance the student-athlete experience. This alliance not only supports our student-athletes in new and exciting ways but also reinforces our commitment to leading the way in high
school athletics.”
Mater Dei's football program has won five national championships since 2017 — including this past season — and their alumni include Heisman Trophy winning trio John Huarte (Notre Dame), Matt Leinart (USC) and Bryce Young (Alabama), Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions plus Katie Lou Samuelson of the WNBA's Seattle Storm, former WNBA guard Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, Olympic water polo player McQuin Baron and NBA player Stanley Johnson, among other former Monarch athletes across their 28 programs.