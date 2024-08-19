Campus Connection Adds Two More Tulane Green Wave Stars on NIL Deals
NIL deals have provided collegiate athletes with an opportunity to make some earnings off of their name, image and likeness. That means athletes will receive something from their name being named on the back of jerseys.
This is just one example of the NIL deals that has become available to Tulane Green Wave players. Earlier this summer, it was announced that Campus Connection, an off-campus alternative for merchandise and apparel for the school, launched official NIL jerseys.
Baseball and football jerseys are available, as well as t-shirts and hats with some of the player's names. On Monday, they announced that two more Green Wave athletes had joined the CampConn NIL family.
Quarterback Darian Mensah and star defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins are going to have football jerseys donning their name worn by fans in Yulman Stadium this season. Based on information about Tulane NIL valuations, this could be the first deal that Mensah has signed.
Considered the No. 3 quarterback coming into fall camp, Mensah has been turning heads during practice and in scrimmages. There is a chance that he is the starting quarterback for the team’s season opener over former five-star recruit and Oregon transfer Ty Thompson and Kai Horton.
Mensah, whose only offer out of high school was from Tulane, receiving an NIL team with Campus Connection could hint that he is the starter. It would be hard to imagine less than two weeks from their season opener an NIL deal would be announced with a backup quarterback.
While Mensah has no recorded NIL deals, that is not the case for Jenkins. Arguably the most recognizable player on the roster, the defensive lineman has the second-highest valuation at the school with $225,000.
The only player with more is star running back Makhi Hughes with a valuation of $311,000. Jenkins and Hughes are the only two players with valuations that have been disclosed across every sport at Tulane.