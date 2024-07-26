Carolina Panthers Head Coach Offers Concerning Update on Bryce Young
Just a couple short years ago, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had everything going for him. He was the star quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide on the field and was an NIL star off of the gridiron.
At the end of his college career, On3 had given Young a shocking NIL valuation of $3.5 million. He created life success for himself just from his skill-set and marketing ability in the NIL marketplace.
Now, he's facing massive amounts of pressure as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and as the franchise quarterback for the Panthers.
To start his career as a rookie, Young got off to a rough start. He played in 16 games, completing 59.8 percent of his pass attempts for 2,877 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also picked up 253 yards on the ground.
Those numbers were not at all what Carolina was hoping to see.
Heading into the 2024 season, the expectations are high. However, early on in training camp, there are already some signs that things aren't going smoothly.
In a quote on Thursday, head coach Dave Canales specifically said that Young was a little too "streaky."
Granted, training camp just opened up and there is nothing to panic about, but the early returns don't sound positive. Hopefully, that will change throughout the course of training camp and preseason and into the regular season.
Young received a lot of criticism about his size throughout the pre-draft process last year.
Standing in at 5-foot-10 and just over 200 pounds, he's very small for an NFL quarterback. There were real concerns about his ability to see over the offensive line and see the defense. In his rookie season, those concerns looked to be very valid.
There is no denying the fact that Young can be a playmaker. He can use his athleticism to extend plays, but can he be more than a big play here and there kind of quarterback?
Only time will tell, but the Panthers and their fans are on pins and needles waiting to see Young start breaking out and showing more franchise quarterback potential.
At least early on in camp, there are reasons to be a bit concerned about how the young quarterback is looking.