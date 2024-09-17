Carolina Panthers Urged to Replace Bryce Young with Heisman Favorite
The Carolina Panthers simply can't catch a break. When they ended up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they felt that they had found a legitimate franchise quarterback in Bryce Young.
Unfortunately, with the news this week that the Panthers have benched Young in favor of Andy Dalton, it's clear that there are still major question marks at the position.
Young simply hasn't looked good through his first 18 career games with Carolina. He has completed just 59.3 percent of his passes, totaling 3,122 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. In addition to his passing numbers, he has picked up 271 yards and a score on the ground as well.
Those numbers aren't going to get the job done for the Panthers.
Could they consider looking to replace him in the 2025 NFL Draft? There will be a few franchise caliber quarterback options to choose from at the top of the draft.
247 Sports has released a new mock draft. They had Carolina selecting Miami Hurricanes star quarterback, Heisman Trophy favorite, and NIL superstar Cam Ward with the No. 2 overall pick.
"Cameron Ward is off to a rocket-fast start for the Hurricanes. He brings a Howitzer arm, and his precision downfield is better than most other elites at the position. He's an Air Raid quarterback and that's often a knock on players who are only spread-friendly passers. However, Ward is different and his skills translate to any scheme. Ward would've been an early-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft had he come out, but it appears he made the right choice."
Through the first three games of the 2024 college football season, Ward has put up big numbers. He has completed a sizzling 73 percent of his pass attempts for 1,035 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interceptions. He also has 46 rushing yards and a score on the ground.
Outside of his on-the-field success, Ward has been equally successful off the field.
On3 has him ranked as the No. 8 overall NIL athlete and he's ranked No. 7 among college football players. They have given him a massive valuation of $1.9 million.
Ward replacing Young would be a very intriguing move. The Panthers would be admitting a massive mistake. They would also then likely pivot to trying to trade Young and recover some assets.
While the 2025 NFL Draft is a long time from now, this is something to keep an eye on. Ward would be a very legitimate option for Carolina if they choose to target a quarterback.