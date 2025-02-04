Cavinder Twins Among Star Athletes Featured in NERDS Candy Campaign
Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, a myriad of brands are partnering with celebrity endorsers to promote their products on the largest advertising stage there is. In the age of NIL, it's surprisingly rare to see college athletes featured in "Big Game" marketing however sports marketing agency ESM has brought together a diverse roster of both student-athlete and professional stars to support a popular candy brand.
NERDS Candy has teased an upcoming Super Bowl campaign - featuring the brand's Gummy character alongside musician and songwriter Shaboozey - and turned to ESM as their agency of record to handle additional creative, talent procurement and production of supporting content from top athletes across the college and professional ranks.
The campaign features a powerful roster of athletes including the likes of Miami basketball duo the Cavinder Twins, Clemson star linebacker Sammy Brown, Chargers' rookie sensation Ladd McConkey, Alabama running back Jam Miller, Michigan running back Justice Haynes and tennis phenom Anna Frey, among others.
“At ESM, we strategically curated this athlete lineup to maximize influence and engagement across key audience segments,” said Jeff Hoffman, Partner at ESM. “From rising tennis star Anna Frey to breakout NFL rookie Ladd McConkey and the ever-dominant NIL powerhouses, the Cavinder Twins, this roster delivers unparalleled reach and deep brand affinity for the NERDS brand. By aligning talent that authentically resonates with core consumers, ESM ensured a campaign designed for high-impact engagement, driving both trial and conversion.”
Additional videos from each athlete in the campaign will launch leading up to Super Bowl and beyond, showcasing their unique personalities while promoting the brand's NERDS Gummy Clusters candy in authentic ways. The full roster of participants includes:
• AJ Henning, Northwestern football
• Anna Frey, Farmington High School (Farmington, UT) tennis
• Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
• Dru Phillips, New York Giants
• Haley Cavinder, Miami basketball
• Hanna Cavinder, Miami basketball
• Jam Miller, Alabama football
• Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
• Joshisa Trader, Miami football
• Justice Haynes, Michigan football
• Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
• Mia Moore, Clemson basketball
• Mike Sainristil, Washington Commanders
• Rueben Bain Jr., Miami football
• Sammy Brown, Clemson football
• Tylan Wallace, Baltimore Ravens
One of the leading sports marketing agencies in all of sports, the Greenville, SC-based ESM also represents Carson Beck - who recently transferred from Georgia to Miami in a reported record multi million dollar deal - Raiders All-Pro rookie tight end Brock Bowers, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette and NFL Draft-bound Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, among others.