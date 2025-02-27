Charles Barkley Gives Candid Thoughts on Current NIL Landscape
Charles Barkley is known for being outspoken on a myriad of topics, most notably for his candid criticism about the state of the NBA, the league he starred in and now covers for TNT.
But he also shared his candid thoughts about the state of the NIL landscape.
"I think we have to have a talk about college basketball. I don't think the model of the NIL is sustainable. Listen, I want all these kids to get whatever they can get. But asking colleges to come up with $20, $30 million a year – especially some of the smaller schools – I don't think that's a sustainable model," he said on the ESPN broadcast of a game between his alma mater Auburn Tigers and Ole Miss, as shared by Nick Schulz of On3.
Barkley isn't alone in that thinking.
This has become a major topic of conversation with the Wild West state that name, image and likeness has turned into without strong oversight from the NCAA.
Perhaps more than ever, collegiate sports has become a world of the haves and have nots, and while it could be argued that smaller schools are now able to compete with brand-named programs because they can now spend money on players, that also puts a ton of stress on athletic departments when it comes to staying operational across all athletic programs.
Everything could change with the proposed revenue-sharing model that would come as a result of the House v. NCAA lawsuit and settlement, but there are detractors when it comes to that as well.
There's no question NIL has become a monster that has gotten out of control.
Name, image and likeness was supposed to allow student-athletes to be compensated for their excellence in their respective sports, profiting from autograph signings, public appearances and anything else that previously got them suspended under the former amateurism rules.
But now collectives and athletic departments are using NIL as a way to pay-for-play, securing prominent recruits or transfers with the promises of riches.
Unless that gets outlawed, that won't change.
And Barkley is worried it will have an adverse effect on the smaller schools that don't have tons of alumni donors who can line the pockets of their athletic departments.
Change seems to be on the horizon, but unless there is sweeping reform, the concerns that were voiced by Barkley and others will continue to be present.