Cheez-It Announces NIL Deal With Starting Quarterbacks of Upcoming Citrus Bowl
The College Football bowl season is underway and some players are cashing in with their team's sponsors.
Cheez-It is sponsoring this year's edition of the Citrus Bowl, which will see the South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on New Year's Eve.
The company recently announced that they would be signing both team's starting quarterbacks, LaNorris Sellers and Luke Altmyer, to NIL deals ahead of the game per On3 Sports.
“Cheez-It is known for doing the most absurd NIL deals, and this year is no exception,” said Cheez-It senior brand director Cara Tragseiler. “What better way to get the athletes ‘Feelin’ the Cheeziest’ than by bringing their football fantaseez to life and making them 100% real? In true Cheez-It fashion, we selected two of the most absurdly dedicated college football athletes who match our brand energy."
Sellers has been the type of electric quarterback that gets a lot of NIL attention. Just a redshirt freshman, his future in the sport is bright. He is a big play waiting to happen, either from his legs or with his arm.
This year, his first as a full-time starter, he has completed 64.9% of his passes for 2,274 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground, he's added 655 yards with seven touchdowns. His sack-adjusted yardage is around 820 yards.
A hometown hero, Sellers signed to the gamecocks as a three-star quarterback out of high school. He has more than lived up to expectations so far, early on in his career.
Luke Altmyer has had a bit different of a journey. He was a four-star quarterback out of high school that committed to the Ole Miss Rebels.
Altmyer was unable to break through the in the depth chart behind Jaxson Dart, so he transferred to the Illini after the 2022 season.
He was ok last year, but has taken a large jump during his redshirt junior campaign. The 22-year-old has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,543 yards with 21 touchdowns to just five interceptions.
While he isn't as deadly on the ground as Sellers, he can still make plays happen. He has 420 yards on the ground, not counting sacks, with four touchdowns.
These are two talented quarterbacks that are sure to put on a show for the Cheez-It and the rest of the country during the upcoming Citrus Bowl.
The company has sponsored this matchup since 2022. It used to be known as the Capital One Bowl and it was the Florida Citrus Bowl before that.
South Carolina are heavy favorites in this one with some markets reaching a double-digit spread. The SEC has beaten the Big 10 three years in a row and in five of the last six.
This edition is the first time it is being played on New Year's Eve, likely due to the College Football Playoff games taking over New Year's Day.