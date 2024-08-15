Chicago Bears Coach Reveals Major Key for Caleb Williams' Development
Just one year ago, Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams was a proven superstar for the USC Trojans, a Heisman Trophy candidate, and one of the most succsesful players in the NIL marketplace.
He didn't end up having the last college season that he was expecting to have and struggled a bit, but that didn't stop him from becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Speaking of Williams' NIL success, he reportedly ended up making around $10 million. Before he was even drafted, he set himself up for off-the-field success.
Now, he is gearing up for his rookie season as the franchise player for the Bears.
Williams played in his first career preseason game last week. He did not disappoint the fans who were excited to watch him play.
When all was said and done in his preseason debut, Williams completed four of his seven pass attempts for 95 yards. He also picked up 13 yards on one carry.
Looking ahead at the rest of the preseason and into the regular season, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus spoke out and revealed a major key for the young quarterback's development.
“It’s gonna be about the development phase of Caleb Williams learning through performance and through experience every chance he gets. We’ve got a lot of these competitive reps against our 1 defense. We’ve got competitive reps tomorrow against Cincinnati in a joint practice and these games coming up. And he has to level up and get better just by learning through the performance and the experience every single chance he gets."
Clearly, the Bears understand the importance of competitive reps during the preseason and training camp period. The young quarterback can get a lot better from facing those snaps before the regular season.
While he may be a "generational talent" as many have described him being, Williams has never played against NFL caliber competition. Most rookie quarterbacks have a tough time adjusting.
Eberflus and company are looking to get him into as much action as possible so that he can pick up the speed and nuances of the game early.
After failing with many other quarterbacks, Chicago seems to be handling Williams the right way. They have a plan in place for him and it sure sounds like a good one.
It will be interesting to see what he's able to accomplish in his rookie season. The sky is truly the limit.