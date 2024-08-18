Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Gets Honest About Mahomes Comparison
Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams looked the part of a playmaking superstar during his team's second preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
When everything was said and done, he completed six of his 13 pass attempts for 75 yards. He also ran once for seven yards and a touchdown.
Obviously, there are areas that he needs to work on. His completion percentage has not been ideal through his first two preseason games. However, the elite playmaking ability is there and he has drawn comparisons to Patrick Mahomes because of it.
Williams has made a massive leap over the last year.
One season ago, he was a superstar quarterback for the USC Trojans and was already setting himself up for success with a massive NIL presence. Now, he's being compared to Mahomes.
Speaking of his NIL stardom, it has been reported that Williams made around $10 million on the NIL market.
Going back to his comparisons to Mahomes, Williams spoke out and addressed them after his second preseason outing.
"It's respect. It's cool and all, but I'm Caleb Williams. Patrick Mahomes is Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill is Tyreek Hill. Much love to them and things like that -- I've met 'em, talked to 'em both, things like that -- but we're here to win games for the Chicago Bears. Da Bears."
Making those kinds of comparisons is a very bold thing to do. Williams hasn't even played in a single regular season game in the NFL.
There is no denying the arm talent that he possesses, but being an NFL quarterback demands a lot more than talent.
The position brings a lot of pressure, hard work, and consistency. Williams has a lot to prove before he is truly deserving of being compared to a player that could end up going down as the best to ever play the position.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 season goes for Williams. The Bears have done an awesome job of adding talent around their rookie quarterback.
Williams is entering a perfect situation from a talent on the field perspective. But, every single move he makes will be watched like a hawk by the rest of the league.
Hopefully, he is able to live up to his hype and potential and handle the pressure. If he can do that, he could end up becoming one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL within the next few years.