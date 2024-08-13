Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Receives Patrick Mahomes Comparison
It seems like a lifetime ago that Caleb Williams was starring for the USC Trojans. While it was only a year ago, a lot has changed as the quarterback prepares for his rookie season with the Chicago Bears.
Gone are the days of dominating college defenses and making huge money on the NIL marketplace. Now, Williams will need to prove that he can live up to the "generational talent" title that he has been given.
Speaking about the money that Williams made in the NIL market, it has been reported that the number is around the $10 million range. He set himself up for future success before he even signed his NFL contract.
Fans got their first look at Williams in the Bears' second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. He ended up completing four of his seven passing attempts for 95 yards. Williams also picked up 13 yards on one attempt on the ground.
Following that performance, Williams received some major praise from the media.
Colin Cowherd, one of the most popular sports talk show hosts, dropped a major comparison to Kansas City Chiefs' superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
"The arm, the movement, the confidence, it's just different. Mahomes is a completely accurate comp(arison)."
Mike Hill spoke out about Williams on the "Rich Eisen Show" as well, revealing what Williams needs to focus on doing during his rookie season.
"All he's got to do is play well. He doesn't have to play at the C.J. Stroud level, he doesn't have to be the next Patrick Mahomes, he doesn't have to be Tom Brady-like. All he has to do is play solid football—don't mess it up. This team can win 10 to 11 games this year."
Being compared to Mahomes before even playing a single NFL regular season game is a huge win. Williams has already taken the league by storm and he hasn't even made his true debut yet.
There is no question that he has superstar potential, but the pressure is rising due to the hype.
It will be interesting to see how his rookie season unfolds. Chicago seems to have found themselves a real franchise quarterback this time around. However, the games still need to be played and Williams still has to prove he can do it on the biggest stages.
Hopefully, none of the pressure gets to Williams. He needs to stay grounded and simply focus on playing football the way he knows how to play.
If he can do that, the sky is the limit for him with the Bears moving forward.