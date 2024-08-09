Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Reveals Bold Opinion of Aaron Rodgers
Caleb Williams is heading into his rookie season looking to turn the Chicago Bears' franchise around. Right off the bat, he wants to come in and change the tone of the franchise.
In recent years, the Bears have been nothing close to a contender. Now, they feel that they've found the quarterback that can lead them back to Super Bowl contention.
Along with those huge expectations come a lot of pressure. Gone are the days of Williams being a known superstar in college and one of the top NIL earners in the nation.
Looking closer at his NIL situation, Williams set himself up for off-the-field success before being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick. He reportedly made around $10 million in NIL money.
All of that being said, Williams is now in the NFL and is expected to lead his franchise forward.
On a fun note, Williams spoke out about the best quarterbacks currently in the NFL. He shared a very bold opinion about New York Jets superstar quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers.
During a recent interview on the "Up and Adams Show," Williams opened up about his top two NFL quarterbacks. He has Rodgers at No. 1 and Matthew Stafford at No. 2.
He started off talking about Stafford's ranking and boldly stated that he thinks the veteran quarterback is a top-two NFL signal caller.
“I was not happy about [Stafford’s NFL Top 100] ranking. I don’t think I can name two or three quarterbacks that play the position better than Matthew Stafford. He’s top two in the league, I give him his respect. I watch his game, try and mimic things and get after it.”
While he paid respect to Stafford, he gave even more to Rodgers.
“Aaron Rodgers, right now in the game, is my No. 1 QB. Obviously last year he got hurt and things like that. That kind of varies for the Top 100.”
Talk about giving a hot take. Many don't think Rodgers has much left in the tank for the 2024 season.
Williams has been frequently compared to being a similar quarterback from a style perspective to Rodgers. That is a very legitimate comparison when watching the tape.
All of that being said, Williams now has to prove his talent on an NFL field. He will do his best throughout his career to live up to the kind of success that Rodgers has had.