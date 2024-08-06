Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams Reveals Thoughts on Preseason
Caleb Williams is set to begin his NFL career as the face of the Chicago Bears franchise. After being drafted with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, fans can't wait to get their first look at Williams.
After not playing in the team's first preseason game against the Houston Texans, no one knows the status of Williams and future preseason outings.
That being said, Williams made it clear that he would like to play.
In a recent quote shared by On3, Williams opened up with his thoughts on playing in the preseason. He thinks there would be a lot of positives to getting some time on the field before the regular season.
“I think there’s more pros than cons in anything, especially for a young guy like myself. The reps are always paramount for anybody like myself: a young rookie, second-year guy, [or] third-year guy. It’s paramount [and] it’s really important. We’ll see about these preseason games coming up [and] how they play out.”
He also opened up about whether or not he would have liked to play in Canton against the Texans.
“I don’t know. I would love to get out there and play; it’s pretty awesome to be at Canton. But, you know, it’s coach’s decision."
Gone are the days of Williams being a clear-cut superstar with the USC Trojans and an incredibly profitable NIL athlete. Now, he's facing a ton of pressure as a rookie quarterback for a franchise that has desperately needed a quarterback to get back into contention.
Speaking of his NIL and college football success, Williams has been viewed as a generational talent. He reportedly also made around $10 million on the NIL market during his career at USC.
Looking ahead to his rookie season with the Bears, Williams has been put in a great position.
Chicago went out and acquired star wide receiver Keenan Allen in a trade this offseason. They also have both D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze on the roster. All three receivers have 1,000-yard potential.
In the backfield with him, Williams has three very good talents. D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson, and Khalil Herbert are all capable of playing key roles in 2024.
All of that being said, the stage has been set for Williams to lead the Bears to success. He has a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but if the hype is real, he'll be ready to live up to the occasion from day one.