Chicago's Clyde’s Donuts Signs Colorado State Basketball Star as First NIL Athlete
Every month, the hype, media attention, and sponsorship investment in women's basketball grows stronger. In Chicago, the uptick in passion for the women's game is as spirited as anywhere. The city’s own Chicago Sky has been instrumental in increasing engagement with the sport as the franchise drafted two top picks in the 2024 WNBA draft class, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese –– consequently reigniting and relocating the must-watch college rivalry between Angel Reese and the Indiana Fevers’ Caitlin Clark. Smart companies, like Chicago’s own Clyde’s Donuts, felt the excitement around women’s basketball and decided to capitalize on it.
Clyde’s Donuts, a Chicago staple since 1920, has just signed its first NIL athlete, local basketball standout Brooke Carlson. Hailing from Batavia, Illinois, the 5’8” guard had an incredible high school career, scoring 2,000 points on her way to holding program records in points, steals, and assists, as well as numerous all-conference and all-state selections. This fall, Carlson is off to join an improving Colorado State Rams program that notched twenty wins and a fourth-place finish in the Mountain West last season.
The partnership is Chicago-centric; even with Carlson’s upcoming move to Fort Collins, Clyde’s and the Chicago community will continue to support her from afar. Clyde’s Donuts President Josh Bickford expressed his excitement for the partnership’s impact on the Chicago community: “Her passion for basketball and her love for our community make her the perfect ambassador for our brand. Together, we’re creating something truly special for our fans and neighbors."
According to messaging from Clyde’s Donuts on LinkedIn, the partnership will feature many NIL activations highlighting Carlson’s status as a local star, “From exclusive branded swag to engaging social media content and local events, including a basketball camp in Batavia, IL next Monday, this partnership is all about celebrating our hometown pride and spreading joy.”
The 1st Annual Brooke Carlson Basketball Camp is slated for August 5 in Carlson’s hometown of Batavia and will be free for the community. There will be two separate sessions: one for 1st to 4th graders and one for 5th to 8th graders; both age groups will be able to interact with Brooke and learn tips for success on and off the court. To make the event even more exciting, Clyde’s will provide exclusive branded merchandise and donuts for participants. Those interested can register here.
This is just the beginning for Carlson; her NIL agent, Byron Xyrxes Livsey of BXLENT Management and Marketing, thinks the partnership with Clyde’s is the perfect springboard. “I’m excited for this to be Brooke’s first official NIL deal. We’ve always talked about how her personality is one of her biggest strengths as far as her brand goes, and I think this partnership with a company like Clyde’s will allow her to showcase her creative and funny side”. Carlson has already impacted her hometown and will further ingrain herself into the Chicago community through her continued charitable involvement backed by Clyde’s. It is only a matter of time before she has the same impact in her future home of Fort Collins.