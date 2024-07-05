Chicago Sky Star Angel Reese Draws Polarizing Prediction from Analyst
When the Chicago Sky drafted Angel Reese with the No. 7 overall pick in the WNBA Draft, they knew they were getting a star.
Reese has turned into a much bigger star than many expected as a rookie. She has made the All-Star game and is very much in contention to win the Rookie of the Year award. Of course, she is competing for the prestigious award with Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
The race between Reese and Clark is becoming a very hot topic. Each player has a group that thinks that their favorite candidate will win.
ESPN analyst Monica McNutt recently revealed who she thinks will win Rookie of the Year. She sided with Reese, but her reasoning has made her take very polarizing.
"My rookie of the year is going to go based on the standings because I think that is how you have the opportunity to measure impact."
What makes the take so polarizing is that the Fever are just half a game behind the Sky. There isn't anything from a record standpoint that should make one player more of a favorite than another.
However, the argument could be made that Reese is finding the success she's having with less talent around her. Clark does have Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell with her in Indiana.
Reese has been putting up major numbers. She is averaging 13.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.9 assits, and 1.4 steals per game. In addition to those averages, she is shooting 39.7 percent from the floor.
Clark, on the other hand, has averaged 16.0 points, 7.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game and is shooting 39.1 percent from the floor and 33.7 percent from three-point range.
Both young WNBA stars have made a legitiamte case to win the Rookie of the Year award. Could it actually come down to which player has the better team record at the end of the year?
For Reese, her WNBA success has been impressive. She has also amassed major off the court access. During her college career, she amassed an impressive NIL valuation of $1.8 million and she has developed a massive following on social media as well.
Whether she wins the award or Clark does, Reese has a bright future ahead of her on and off the court. Her on-court success has shut up a lot of her critics. It will be interesting to see how the rest of the WNBA season unfolds.