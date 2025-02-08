Clemson Embraces Pro Model, Hires NFL Scout for NIL Roster Management
Clemson has agreed to hire NFL scouting veteran Kevin Kelly as the program’s Director of Player Evaluation and Acquisition. Kelly has worked in football since 1989 and has been an NFL scout since 2001. The 23–year veteran comes directly from the Los Angeles Chargers organization where he held the title of Senior Scouting Executive.
The move corresponds with sweeping trends across the collegiate landscape toward adapting to a more professional collegiate sports model. With direct athlete payment from institutions poised to begin next year, many schools are starting to approach roster management with a data-driven mindset — playing their own version of Moneyball.
In the old era, every player received the same compensation: an academic scholarship. In the world of NIL and future institutional revenue-sharing efforts, colleges must begin doing what professional sports teams have done forever –– assign a dollar value to the athlete’s services, correctly corresponding to on-field impact.
Clemson has already begun efforts to adapt to this new reality. According to statements made by Coach Swinney in a university press release, Kelly will integrate with several existing staff members and utilize his expertise to bolster the newly established front-office operations: “He’s got over 20 years of front office experience in scouting and evaluation of player personnel, so he will bring a wealth of experience and be able to work alongside General Manager Jordan Sorrells, Director of Recruiting Ty Clements and the rest of our staff on player acquisition, evaluation and retention.”
Kelly’s acumen for player evaluation uniquely positions him for success in navigating the transfer portal, where rapid assessments and strategic acquisitions can make or break a program.
A decorated collegiate linebacker, Kelly won a national championship with the 1983 Miami Hurricanes and later captained Indiana University’s historic run to the 1987 Peach Bowl.
At the professional level, Kelly specialized in evaluating college talent. During his 12 seasons with the Chargers, he led the assessment of notable draft picks Joey Bosa, Justin Herbert, Desmond King, Melvin Gordon, and Rashawn Slater.
With experiences that align perfectly for the new collegiate front office, Kelly’s skill set commands a sizeable compensation package. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, he is slated to earn $360,000 annually in his new role.
Clemson, under the leadership of Dabo Swinney, initially resisted the 2021 NIL sea change in college sports. That reputation now appears to be fading.
The Tigers’ reluctance to embrace NIL player compensation and fully utilize the transfer portal has often been cited as a key factor in their recent decline.
From 2015 to 2020, Clemson dominated college football, finishing in the top three in the CFP rankings every season. However, in the four seasons since NIL took over the college landscape, Clemson has only had one season in which it finished inside the top 10 of the final CFP poll.
Kelly’s hire signals that Clemson is no longer clinging to the old amateur model but is instead embracing the evolving reality of college football. The Tigers aren’t just adapting; they are positioning themselves to lead.