Clemson Hotel Partners with Female Athletes to Celebrate Women's History Month
Ahead of Women's History Month kicking off March 1, a popular Clemson hotel is partnering with a roster of female Tiger athletes - from every sport - to continue the celebration of the school's 50th anniversary of women's athletics.
The Abernathy - a staple for Clemson fans visiting town for sporting events - will premiere their new athlete partnerships with a tailgate event on Feb. 27 to honor their 13 Tigers and promote a packed weekend of women's sports, including 10 Clemson games. The athletes partnering with The Abernathy include:
• Alex Brown, Softball
• Bianca Martinez, Volleyball
• Blair Byrne, Lacrosse
• Dara Grinberg, Rowing
• Jamison Brockenbrough, Softball
• Kielyn McCright, Gymnastics
• Kinsey Crawford, Women’s Tennis
• Madison Roush, Women’s Cross Country
• Makenzie Steele, Women’s Track & Field
• Melena Barrientos, Women’s Golf
• Mia Moore, Women’s Basketball
• Reese Klein, Women’s Soccer
• Regan Byrne, Lacrosse
“The Abernathy is thrilled to partner with these exceptional female athletes and shine a spotlight
on the incredible impact of women’s sports at Clemson,” said Barbara Shehan, General
Manager at The Abernathy. “As we celebrate Women’s History Month and 50 years of women’s
athletics at Clemson, this partnership represents our ongoing dedication to empowering female
athletes and fostering a strong connection between the community and Clemson sports.”
The partnership between Clemson athletes and The Abernathy was brokered by Cannon Gaines of Everett Sports Marketing and Clemson NIL.
Prior to the 2024-25 school year and sports season, Clemson launched a "She will Triumph" campaign to celebrate the start of the 50th year of varsity women’s athletics. According to the school, Clemson women’s athletics has grown to more than 250 student-athletes across 12 varsity sports. 2024-25 athletic year marks the 50th competitive season for women’s basketball and women’s tennis.