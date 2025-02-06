Clemson Star Athletes Partner With Global Brand To Fight Cancer
The relationship between college sports and name, image, and likeness deals is chaotic and not regarded in the most positive light.
Among the cautionary tales, brothers Dillon and Chase Hunter on the Clemson Tigers men's basketball team commendably use NIL deals to make a difference for a cause close to home.
The star athlete duo announced an NIL partnership with Domino's Pizza to support South Carolina Oncology Associates (SCOA) Cares Foundation through a percentage of donated sales.
Dillon's and Chase's mother is a breast cancer survivor, making the campaign a personally meaningful one for the brothers.
Through this partnership, the Hunters are providing a creative and meritorious way for Clemson fans to support their college basketball team while making a difference in the local community.
The local Domino's involved is located on Old Greenville Highway at 501 Suite 4. As the press release outlines, Domino's will donate 12% of sales on men's basketball home game days to the SCOA Cares Foundation.
That 12% number was chosen specifically to honor the brothers' jersey numbers—Chase is No. 1, and Dillon is No. 2—symbolizing their impact giving back through this initiative.
Chase and Dillon both spoke about the campaign's release and the personal connection that makes their partnership special for their family.
"Partnering with Domino’s on this idea means a lot to us," Chase said. "Breast cancer awareness is personal to our family, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to use our platform to support those affected by it."
"Clemson has given us so much," Dillon echoed in his sentiment. "This is a way for us to give back while engaging with the community. We hope fans will join us in supporting SCOA Cares by enjoying some pizza on game days."
The Tigers duo announced their NIL deal on Instagram with a post sharing the campaign details and highlighting their mother as a breast cancer survivor.
Through the campaign, Domino's proudly reinforces its commitment to Clemson Basketball and breast cancer awareness.
Domino's franchisee Austin Putnam spoke on the campaign as well. Putnam has previously used the Domino's location for philanthropic efforts to serve hurricane-afflicted communities after Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
"We are honored to partner with Chase and Dillon Hunter on this initiative," Putnam said. "It’s incredible to see student-athletes use their platform to drive meaningful change, and we’re excited to rally the Clemson community around this cause."
Cannon Gaines of ESM, a leading sports marketing agency, and the marketing director of Clemson NIL coordinated the partnership.
Fans are urged to follow the campaign on social media to stay updated on participating locations, game day promotions, and fundraising progress in Chase and Dillon Hunters' efforts.
It's a refreshing NIL deal in a market where brand value and publicity rights don't significantly influence name, image, and likeness opportunities or provide creative or meaningful avenues. The deal perfectly exemplifies how the branding aligns with the philanthropic efforts of two sons of a breast cancer survivor.
It's one that allows fans to support their team, grab a slice of pizza, and directly help a greater cause.
There are little ways for fans to support athletes outside of direct donations to NIL collectives or mandatory contributions that are being added on to season ticket sales.
There are even fewer ways to make a meaningful contribution to the lives of college athletes and those of the community. Dillon and Chase Hunter are providing a standout NIL blueprint for making a difference and generating fan support.