Clemson Tigers Athletic Director Explains Roster Limits’ Impact on His Programs
College athletic directors like Clemson Tigers boss Graham Neff have spent much of the past year preparing for new roster limits for their sports.
Once the House vs. NCAA settlement is approved, the framework provides for roster limits for all collegiate sports. For instance, FBS football teams that opt in to revenue sharing will be limited to 105 roster spots. Men's and women's college basketball will be limited to 15.
Olympic sports, like baseball, will have its own limits. Baseball’s limit will be 32 scholarships.
The upside of this is that every scholarship will be fully funded. Before the House settlement, most football and basketball scholarships were fully funded. But Olympic sports existed on partial scholarships, meaning coaches had to distribute roughly 15 scholarships among 30 to 40 players. This settlement is a game-changer for Olympic sports.
But there is a downside, and Neff has been trying to work through that this season in preparation for new roster limits on July 1.
He highlighted the downside during a press conference with reporters last week.
Neff said that the Tigers currently offer 275 scholarships for all NCAA sports. Many of those scholarships are partial, especially for Olympic sports like baseball.
With the revenue-sharing — which will fund full scholarships for all sports — 425 Tigers athletes will get scholarships next season. That’s based on the expected cap of $20.5 million and Neff’s commitment to share revenue at the cap.
But there is a problem. Right now, Clemson has 590 total athletes. That’s more than 100 athletes that will have to find a new place to play next season.
The House vs. NCAA settlement is being held up for that reason.
The judge presiding over the case, Claudia Wilken, wants the NCAA and the power conferences, which negotiated the deal, to grandfather in current student-athletes so their athletic careers aren’t damaged by the roster limits that are to be implemented as part of the settlement.
Many football coaches, including Neff’s coach, Dabo Swinney, have been critical of the roster limits because they eliminate the walk-ons. That’s personal to Swinney, as he was a walk-on at Alabama.
It’s clear the number of athletes Clemson will be able to provide scholarships to will go up with the settlement. It’s also clear the number of total athletes the department will carry will go down after the settlement.
The only question is by how much.