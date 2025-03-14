Clemson Tigers Soccer Stars Celebrate Women’s History Month With New NIL Campaign
The Clemson Tigers are the latest college sports program to honor Women’s History Month with an NIL deal that empowers their soccer stars.
Clemson women’s soccer players Reese Klein, Carla Small, and Neely Kerr announced a new name, image, and likeness partnership that will help the Tigers on and off the field.
Arch Grip Socks, America’s first grip sock company designed for athletes, is celebrating the trio of Klein, Small, and Kerr and women sports by providing exclusive access to their high-performance grip socks to the entire Clemson women’s soccer team.
“This commitment reflects Arch Grip’s dedication to empowering female athletes and recognizing their impact both on and off the field,” the press release reads.
The trio of Tigers tested the Arch Grip Socks and found them to be superior to others in the grip socks market, a crucial aspect of their performance. Klein spoke in the press release on the valuable NIL deal that will impact the entire soccer team.
“Arch Grip Socks have completely changed the way I feel on the field,” Klein said. “The grip is unmatched, and I never have to worry about slipping in my cleats. Other grip socks I’ve worn didn’t have the same level of comfort or durability, but Arch Grip checks every box.”
The socks are designed to prevent injury, enhance player endurance, and assist with balance and agility. Arch Grip Socks was founded by two athletes who were overseas training in Europe when they discovered the valuable grip socks that they brought to America.
The trio of athletes released a collaboration post on Instagram with Arch Grips Socks to announce the NIL partnership, with the girls modeling the socks while showing off their footwork skills.
Their compression fit is crucial for soccer players so as not to slide around in their cleats, which provides stability and durability for player movement. The compression also helps prevent blisters, which can be painful and detrimental for athletes.
The socks have over 150 grip spots to allow players to plant and drive in their cleats without slippage, and the popular model the Clemson women’s team has exclusive access to is sold out on the Arch Grip website.
It’s a cool gesture by both the company and the Tigers’ standouts to ensure the entire soccer team benefits from their NIL opportunity.
It's a timely deal that celebrates the women sports stars at the university as the month of March goes on, especially in an NIL landscape that often leaves them out of the conversation with all attention paid to men's football and basketball.