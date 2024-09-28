Clemson Tigers Star Tight End is Using NIL To Help Fight Arthritis
Clemson Tigers star tight end Jake Briningstool is using his Name, Image, and Likeness platform for good with a cause that is extremely close to him.
David Hood of TigerNet did a feature on Briningstool and his family, who are extremely close and travel to every Clemson game since Briningstool has been in school despite the fact that they live in the Nashville area. Briningstool's older brother Mitch has struggled with rheumatoid arthritis since he was a two-year-old.
With the Arthritis Foundation of Tennessee holding its annual 'Dinner of Champions' in Franklin, TN, Jake purchased a table at the event for his parents using NIL funds he has made while playing for the Tigers.
"It's something that effects his life every day," Briningstool said of his brother Mitch struggling with the condition which causes joint pain, swelling, stiffness, and loss of function according to the Mayo Clinic. In the article, Briningstool described Mitch as his 'built-in best friend.'
"Our family does a good job of supporting him, trying to help him through it. It's limited him a lot. You can see the pain he wakes up in, it's in the way he moves, the way he walks. You can tell something is wrong, but I think the biggest thing is just how he carries himself, goes throughout life. The attitude he brings. He attacks every day. He can do anything, and in his mind he has no limitations...It's just inspiring to me how he carries himself."
Briningstool went on to talk about how some of his high school teammates also joined in on supporting of the cause at the champions dinner, something that means a ton to him as someone that values family so strongly. Being able to use NIL money he has made as a collegiate athlete who will likely have a career at the next level was a no-brainer for Briningstool.
During his Clemson career, Briningstool has accounted for over 1,000 receiving yards while finding the end zone 12 times. Coming off a career junior year in 2023 where he set personal bests in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, he will look to finish strong this season before moving on and heading to the NFL.
The Briningstool family is participating in the Arthritis Foundation's Jingle Bell Run and you can contribute to the cause on behalf of Mitch here.