Cleveland Browns Take Former NIL Superstar Shedeur Sanders in 5th Round of NFL Draft
The long wait for Shedeur Sanders when it to finding out his professional football destination is finally over on the third day of the NFL draft.
Previously projected to be a first-round pick, his slide dominated the headlines on Thursday when he went unselected. That surprise turned into shock when he wasn't drafted in the second or third round on the second day of the event.
Now, Sanders finally knows where he'll be playing professional football.
In the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft and at No. 144 overall, the Cleveland Browns selected the former top NIL earner and put an end to the saga.
Many people started suggesting that Sanders should pull his name from the draft and looking into returning to college football.
Much of the reasoning for that was financial.
With an NIL valuation above the $4 million mark this past season, what he would have made from a collective and brands around the country would have been more than he'll make on this NFL salary after being taken in the fifth round.
The legality behind the process wouldn't have allowed it, though.
Sanders declared for the 2025 NFL draft and participated in the process without pulling his name from consideration before the deadline, so because of that, he wouldn't have been eligible to play another year of college football.
But, that entire conversation is now in the past following his selection.
While it took a while for him to be selected -- and he went much later than anyone anticipated -- he will now have an opportunity to compete for a starting spot with the Browns since they are a quarterback-needy team that is looking for their next franchise player at that position.