Coaches Need To Stop Complaining About NIL Being Why They're Retiring
College sports continue to change with NIL and the transfer portal, something many coaches around the country don't seem too fond of.
The college basketball world saw another legend step down on Thursday after Jim Larranaga resigned from the University of Miami.
While there seemed to be other factors in his decision, NIL was a big part of that, and he made sure to let everyone know.
"At this point, after 53 years, I just didn't feel that I could successfully navigate this whole new world that I was dealing with because my conversations were ridiculous with an agent saying to me, 'Well, you can get involved [with a prospective player] if you're willing to go to $1.1 million,' and that would be the norm," he said, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.
But for Larranaga and every other old-school coach, isn't this getting tiring? Now, in Larranaga's defense, he might not be the perfect example for this.
In fact, he showed more loyalty than nearly every other coach in the country. Larranaga spent nearly 40 years coaching college basketball, with stops at Bowling Green and George Mason for over a decade each before heading to Miami.
Still, leaving his kids in the middle of the season, unless it was for a health reason that wasn't disclosed, is wrong. He knew entering the year that every kid on his roster would have to be recruited again. Larranaga also understood he'd have to hit the portal hard.
So, why leave now? Is it truly because of kids looking to get paid?
He can't talk about kids wanting to leave after the Final Four in 2023 because of NIL money when the reason he got there was, in large part, due to NIL. Instead, that's most of what he had to say.
"After we went to the 2023 Final Four, eight players wanted to transfer or seek better NIL deals," he said. "They told me they loved it at Miami, but wanted to seek a better deal."
Yet again, here the coaches are again. At every step of the way, most of them criticize it. Whether it's kids hitting the portal or a player looking for more NIL money, most coaches need to take a step back and ask themselves why they find it to be such a significant issue.
Why do they care that a kid wants to seek better opportunities for themselves and their family? Again, Larranaga isn't the right example for this issue. He's shown his loyalty.
But for the many others, they all left when a better opportunity came up.
And guess what? Whoever takes this Miami job will do it because Miami has a better basketball program, the school will pay them more, and they'll have a higher NIL budget to work with than where they were.
It's time to stop criticizing kids for wanting more when nearly every college basketball coach in the country does and would do the same if the opportunity presented itself.
Larranaga is a legend and will be missed, but he needs to keep it honest. These young men have no reason to stay loyal to a bunch of coaches who wouldn't stay loyal to them the first chance they get to leave.