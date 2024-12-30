College Athlete's Average NIL Earnings Shockingly Low Despite Headline Deals
Name, Image, and Likeness has taken the collegiate athletic landscape by storm, changing the way college sports are viewed by many.
It is one of the most polarizing aspects of college sports over the last decade, with many speaking out against its implementation, and head coaches who have been in the industry for years hanging up their headsets and clipboards because of it.
There have been a plethora of massive deals that have taken place since NIL began, with the biggest names in college sports landing the biggest deals, like Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders reportedly earning $6 million through Name, Image, and Likeness deals.
While deals of that stature make headlines and talking heads spend hours every week debating their merit, the collegiate landscape as a whole has not benefitted from NIL as the top one percent has.
In fact, and in sticking with college football, the average college football player earns roughly $3,400 a month. Collegiate athletics is a $19 billion industry, with football making up the lion's share of that revenue. $3,400 a month translates to $40,800 a year, where the normal full-time student makes an average of $3,900 a month, or $46,800 a year.
Most college football players are on full scholarships, and have most of their meals covered for them, meaning they are able to hold on to more of their money than the average full-time student. On the other hand, the average full-time student does not have a 300-pound lineman bear hugging them and driving them into the dirt as often.
For college sports as a whole, the average total earnings per athlete comes out to a measly $21,331. A yearly salary at that rate equals an hourly rate of $10.26, $3.01 more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25, but well below the average hourly wage of $35.61 for the United States.
NIL has been polarizing, and has many detractors claiming that it is professionalizing the world of collegiate athletics. If you break things down and take a step back from the headline deals, the average college athlete is barely even making a livable wage.