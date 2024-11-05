College Athletes Showcase Skincare Routines for NIL Campaign
Heading into the Fall season of college sports, the top dermatologist-recommended skincare brand in the US leveraged the moment to jump into the NIL space in a big way. CeraVe teamed up with student-athletes across the country - from football and volleyball to gymnastics and soccer - to showcase their own daily skincare routines, either individually or as a team.
The brand's new roster of college athletes - from powerhouse schools like LSU, Oklahoma, Georgia and UCLA - first took the CeraVe Cleanser Quiz to identify the best cleanser for their skin type before sharing their results and skincare routines across social media.
The campaign - in a coordinated effort through NIL agency Postgame - showed the importance of daily skincare while highlighting how a diverse roster of student-athletes use a variety of CeraVe products in their own personal routines, during their busy school years and seasons.
"During the season, my schedule is full of early morning practices, workouts, class and games, so my skincare routine needs to be quick and effective," said UCLA defensive back Devin Kirkwood. "I need products that cleanse, hydrate and protect my skin from sweat and sun. I was excited to work with CeraVe because their products are recommended by dermatologists and known for being effective."
CeraVe’s NIL athlete roster includes:
• Alexis Dacosta, Auburn Volleyball
• Bailey Ortega, LSU Volleyball
• Bella Humphrey, Auburn Volleyball
• Deshun Murrell, UCLA Football
• Devin Kirkwood, UCLA Football
• Francesca Yanchuck, Vanderbilt Soccer
• Isaiah Villanueva, Jackson State Football
• Roberto Burlew, Wisconsin Soccer
• Sammy Omosigho, Oklahoma Football
• Sandra Elsadek, Georgia Gymnastics
“As a brand developed with dermatologists, CeraVe understands the importance of a personalized skincare routine tailored to daily habits and skin type, especially for young athletes, whose skin experiences the woes of a post-practice and gameday sweat," shared Jasteena Gill, VP of Marketing at CeraVe.
"I was really excited to work with CeraVe because it's a trust, dermatologist-recommended brand," said Elsadek. "As an athlete, keeping my skin clean and healthy helps me feel confident. With a busy schedule, a simple yet effective routine is key."
"With so many collegiate athletes already using CeraVe, we tapped the power of NIL partnerships to collaborate with these athletes as authentic brand ambassadors," added Gill. "This allowed us to educate their Gen Z peers on dermatologist-approved skincare through voices they trust, helping them make informed skincare purchasing decisions.”
In addition to the social media element of this NIL campaign, CeraVe’s hosted Elsadek and Yanchuk at the brand's Drama Free Mobile Cleansing Tour in Atlanta and Nashville prior to their seasons.