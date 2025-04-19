College Basketball Stars Earn Instant Trading Cards After WNBA Draft
The historic momentum continues for women's basketball as the WNBA Draft tipped off this week with superstar players - from All-Americans to National Champions - taking their talents to the next level. To celebrate the moment, sports and entertainment collectibles company Panini America is set to release a limited edition "instant" card collection for the future W stars.
A who's who of NCAA powerhouses found themselves at the top of the draft and now fans can get their hands on the latest trading cards featuring their new WNBA uniforms in hand. From UConn all-everything and NIL trailblazer Paige Bueckers - now of the Dallas Wings, who selected the guard with the top pick - to former USC star Kiki Iriafen and TCU's Hailey Van Lith, the college ranks are well represented.
Additional athletes in the collection include Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm), Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics), Georgia Amoore (Connecticut Sun) and Aneesah Morrow (Connecticut Sun), among others.
These Panini instant cards - priced from $9.99 and up, depending on the variation - will only be offered for a limited time. This collection follows Panini's latest drop that celebrated UConn's National Championship victory with cards to honor Bueckers, Most Outstanding Player Azzi Fudd and freshman sensation Sarah Strong.
The WNBA Draft averaged 1.25 million viewers on ESPN, making it the second-highest viewed in league history after last year's show that featured Caitlin Clark and 2.45 million viewers.
Panini is the official trading card of the WNBA and has been at the center of the recent explosion in popularity of women's basketball cards, led by Clark and fellow WNBA second-year star Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, who have been building the momentum since their college careers.