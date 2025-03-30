College Basketball Stars, Miralax Pair up for Unique NIL March Madness Partnership
March Madness is college basketball version of the NFL’s Super Bowl — and it not just because the tournament crowns a champion.
Part of it the commercials, as reported by AdWeek, which provided a complete list of the major commercial campaigns during the tournament. The benefit for products is that instead of just one game to build around, they have dozens in both the men’s tournament and the women’s tournament.
Some of those partnerships are thought out over months. Some happen rapidly as March Madness stars emerge with incredible performances and buzzer-beating shots.
One of the most unique partnerships during March Madness has to be with MiraLAX, which is the business of making laxatives. It has a new product, MiraFAST, chewable tablets which is designed to provide quick constipation relief.
So, to leverage March Madness, MiraLAX has inked NIL partnerships with several women’s basketball players to promote the product.
The catch? The players the company is partnering with all wear a No. 2 jersey.
Get it?
MiraLAX locked in several players for Instagram activations, including Duke's Vanessa de Jesus, Tennessee's Ruby Whitehorn and North Carolina's Grace Townsend.
Townsend was among the players that posed with the product and held up two fingers to indicate her jersey number and, well, you know.
“#MiraFASTPartner This March, MiraFAST is championing players who rock #2 jerseys. Because blocks belong on the court, not in your bathroom. 💩💩,” according to the caption.
The campaign also locked in other players that reached the Sweet 16, including Kansas State’s Temira Poindexter, UCLA’s Avary Cain and Oklahoma’s Reyna Scott.
The women’s NCAA Tournament continues on Sunday with Elite Eight matchups and will include de Jesus, whose Blue Devils defeated Townsend’s Tar Heels in the Sweet 16. It was the first time the two Tobacco Road rivals had met in the NCAA Tournament.
The winners of the Elite Eight games on Sunday and Monday will advance to the NCAA Final Four in Tampa, Fla., next week. Assuming MiraLAX’s partnered players make it that far, one could expect to see more content from the company and its players in Tampa with a national championship on the line.