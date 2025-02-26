College Basketball Trio Returns for POWERADE March Madness Campaign
With March Madness only a few weeks away, POWERADE - the Official Hydration Partner of the NCAA Tournament - has revealed a new campaign to tap into college basketball's biggest moment.
Defending national champion Alex Karaban of UConn, All-American candidate Caleb Love of Arizona and All-ACC star Saniya Rivers of North Carolina State previously signed NIL partnerships with Coca-Cola's hydration brand and return for this new iteration.
The "It Takes More to Get this Far" campaign featured a 30-second TV spot plus individual and group content, highlighted on each athletes' Instagram account.
"Winning at the highest level takes relentless dedication, and I’ve experienced firsthand the grind it takes to get there," said Karaban. "As I prep for this year’s tournament, I can’t wait for fans to check out the new campaign to see how POWERADE fuels me every step of the way.”
Karaban - a two-time defending National Champion is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies, reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year Love is pulling down 16.2 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats, while AP All-America Honorable Mention selection Rivers is bringing in 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds herself.
“Heading into our 3rd straight March Madness® campaign, it’s been incredible to see the growth that POWERADE has experienced over the last few years,” said Tom Gargiulo, CMO of BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition. “As the Official Sports Drink of the NCAA, we couldn’t be more excited to work with a few most of the most dynamic athletes in college basketball and show fans and consumers everywhere that POWERADE offers MORE than the competition.”
The next chapter of POWERADE's campaign will feature LSU star Flau'jae Johnson, who has been collaborating with the brand since last year's NCAA Tournament.