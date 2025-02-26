Name Image Likeness

College Basketball Trio Returns for POWERADE March Madness Campaign

UConn, Arizona, North Carolina State stars featured in new commercial for sports drink brand

Michael Ehrlich

Jan 29, 2025; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) drives the ball against DePaul Blue Demons guard CJ Gunn (11) in the first half at XL Center.
Jan 29, 2025; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) drives the ball against DePaul Blue Demons guard CJ Gunn (11) in the first half at XL Center. / David Butler II-Imagn Images
In this story:

With March Madness only a few weeks away, POWERADE - the Official Hydration Partner of the NCAA Tournament - has revealed a new campaign to tap into college basketball's biggest moment.

Defending national champion Alex Karaban of UConn, All-American candidate Caleb Love of Arizona and All-ACC star Saniya Rivers of North Carolina State previously signed NIL partnerships with Coca-Cola's hydration brand and return for this new iteration.

The "It Takes More to Get this Far" campaign featured a 30-second TV spot plus individual and group content, highlighted on each athletes' Instagram account.

"Winning at the highest level takes relentless dedication, and I’ve experienced firsthand the grind it takes to get there," said Karaban. "As I prep for this year’s tournament, I can’t wait for fans to check out the new campaign to see how POWERADE fuels me every step of the way.”

Karaban - a two-time defending National Champion is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies, reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year Love is pulling down 16.2 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Wildcats, while AP All-America Honorable Mention selection Rivers is bringing in 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds herself.

“Heading into our 3rd straight March Madness® campaign, it’s been incredible to see the growth that POWERADE has experienced over the last few years,” said Tom Gargiulo, CMO of BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition. “As the Official Sports Drink of the NCAA, we couldn’t be more excited to work with a few most of the most dynamic athletes in college basketball and show fans and consumers everywhere that POWERADE offers MORE than the competition.”

The next chapter of POWERADE's campaign will feature LSU star Flau'jae Johnson, who has been collaborating with the brand since last year's NCAA Tournament.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Michael Ehrlich
MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com

Home/NIL News