College Football Superstar Warns About Pitfalls of Chasing NIL Money
After a campaign that nearly won him the Heisman Trophy in 2024, Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty departs his college football career as NIL money completely dominates the landscape.
Jeanty was said to have an NIL valuation of an estimated $1.6 million, according to On3 Sports, and had brand deals with SAXX underwear and the Boise Hawks minor league baseball team.
As Jeanty heads to the NFL Draft as a coveted top prospect, he shared an important message with Fox News Digital for young players coming out of high school: focus on their development and craft over the NIL money.
"No. 1, don’t chase the bag," Jeanty said. "Chase your goals and dreams. Everybody seems to get away from that. I had a dream of being an NFL player three years ago, one of the best running backs. And I’m here walking in that because I didn’t chase after the bag. There were plenty of guys I’ve seen getting more money than me that I know for a fact weren’t better than me. That was OK, but I knew if I kept putting the work in, I’d get to where I want to be."
Jeanty nearly eclipsed Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record as he ran for 2,601 yards last season. He finished his career as a Bronco with 4,769 rushing yards and 50 touchdowns through 40 games. He did so at a Group of 5 program in an era that has seen parity turn in favor of Power 4 schools with significantly higher funds.
In an age where the grass always seems greener elsewhere, Jeanty trusted the process. Boise State finished as the highest-ranking G5 school and went to the college football playoffs as the No. 3 seed, largely led by Jeanty.
He continued to emphasize to high school students the importance of that trust over all else during their college football journeys.
"You have to trust the process because you can’t expect all that," Jeanty said. "No entitlement. You've got to earn it. That’s the problem nowadays. You might’ve done something in high school, but when you get to college, that doesn’t mean anything. It doesn’t matter how many stars you got—none of that. I’ve seen five stars who were trash. I’ve seen three stars who were really good, vice versa. But the common thing is just the work ethic and staying focused on the goal."
Jeanty makes a sage point about star rankings. There were multiple redshirt freshman quarterbacks who beat out highly ranked Power 4 transfers for the starting jobs last season.
It can be as simple as a late growth spurt or elevation of play in their high school senior years once offers are already out. Players who have transferred and had to sit out a season at their next high school may lose any garnered attention. They may live in an under-recruited area or lack the funds to participate in camps and programs that draw eyes.
On the other hand, a player who possesses exceptional physical attributes and excels in every level of competition may plateau once they reach college game speed or encounter difficulties with schemes or coverages.
Players would be wise to follow Jeanty's advice on the "wild, wild west" of NIL in college football and adopt his professional mindset that placed him on an NFL trajectory.
"My whole approach was just to be a pro with it," Jeanty said. "Obviously, on the next level, I’ll get paid, but I’m not looking for the biggest payday. Honestly, I need a little something, you know what I’m saying? My morals and values—those are No. 1. Wherever I can align that best with, that’s where I’m going to be."