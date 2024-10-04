College Football's Top Running Back Releases NIL Apparel
Fresh off an absolute torching of future Pac-12 Conference opponent Washington State - in which he rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns - Boise State superstar running back Ashton Jeanty has released a new NIL apparel collection with The NIL Store.
Celebrating his "Deuce" nickname, the new merch - ranging from $39.99 to $64.99 - includes t-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts and hoodies featuring unique graphics, video game-inspired designs and "just scored another touchdown" messaging. In just four games this season, Jeanty leads the nation in rushing with 845 yards and 13 touchdowns.
With industry-leading NIL merchandise payouts, Campus Ink's NIL Store will put money into Jeanty's pocket with each sale.
Highlighting Jeanty's momentum to start the season, EA Sports this week increased his in-game rating within College Football 25 to 96 (+4) overall plus his carrying rating of 84 (+4) and 93 (+2) rated speed.
A legit Heisman Trophy candidate, Jeanty is the front-runner for All-American and Doak Walker Award honors, only four games into the season. According to 247 Sports, his regular-season rushing pace - not factoring in any postseason opportunities - is just shy of Barry Sanders' in his historic 1988 campaign as Jeanty is on track for 2,535 yards - just 93 yards short of the single-season NCAA record.
“Everything Ashton is getting right now is 100% earned and deserved because of how he’s worked and the production (he) does on the field,” Boise State coach Spencer Danielson said. “Not only the elite running back that the nation has privilege to watch on Saturdays, he’s one of the best teammates and leaders I’ve ever been around.”
Jeanty and the No. 21 ranked Broncos kick off Mountain West Conference play on Saturday night when they host Utah State.