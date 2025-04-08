College Golf Star Happy Gilmore Launches Creative NIL Collection With Arby’s
As the Ball State Cardinals gear up for the college golf season and a shot at the NCAA title, one of their golfers is capitalizing on his unforgettable name in a new NIL deal.
Freshman collegiate golfer Happy Gilmore is teaming up with Arby’s to release a line of apparel, appropriately named the Birdies & Beef Collection.
Gilmore’s first name isn’t actually Happy—it’s Landon—but he took a childhood nickname and made the most of it with a name, image, and likeness opportunity that solidifies his unique brand.
Naturally, with a name that matches that of Adam Sandler’s character in the hit 1996 movie, Gilmore made waves on social media when he announced his collegiate career at Ball State and is smart to leverage that exposure into an unforgettable deal.
Arby’s is celebrating the launch of the collection with a limited-time, buy-one-get-one deal on a fan favorite, the Beef N’ Cheddar sandwich, and the deal will run from April 7 to April 13.
Gilmore spoke of his excitement to partner with Arby’s in a press release.
“As a lifetime fan of Arby’s, being the face of the Birdies & Beef Collection is a dream come true,” Gilmore said. “It’s a mix of the two things I love most, golf, especially during the major tournament, and an Arby’s Beef N’ Cheddar sandwich. Being the face of an Arby’s campaign feels like a hole in one!”
The Birdies & Beef collection includes two polos, a hat, and golf balls.
The Clubs & Curlies Comfort Polo will feature Arby’s legendary crinkle fries, curly fries, and fun golf designs. The Classics Golf Comfort polo has the fries design but also includes the Jamocha Shake and the iconic classic roast beef sandwich.
The Beef Rope Hat will have an adjustable rope on it, and the Beef ‘N Cheddar Golf Balls will all feature the legendary sandwich in a pack of three.
While the initial NIL waves were focused on star power and the most coveted members in the transfer portal, particularly men’s basketball and football, deals have become more creative recently as college athletes learn how to use their branding to their advantage.
Now student managers and water boys are even figuring out how to traverse the landscape.
However, student athletes with a name that sticks nationwide are finding just as much success in the name, image, and likeness space.
Gilmore is kicking off his collegiate golf career with a bang with a lucrative NIL deal that pays homage to his name.