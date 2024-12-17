College Hoops Stars Alex Karaban, Caleb Love, Saniya Rivers Join POWERADE
A trio of college basketball stars have joined POWERADE ahead of the hydration brand's latest March Madness campaign in the Spring. Defending National Champion Alex Karaban of UConn, All-American candidate Caleb Love of Arizona and All-ACC star Saniya Rivers of North Carolina State all signed new NIL partnerships with Coca-Cola's hydration brand.
Karaban, Love and Rivers are the latest star athletes to collaborate with POWERADE, who count LSU NIL trailblazer Flau'jae Johnson as one of the faces of their brand. The basketball and hip-hop star signed with the brand last season alongside former USC freshman Isaiah Collier, now a first-round selection of the Utah Jazz.
Karaban is a two-time defending National Champion, Love the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year and Rivers an AP All-America Honorable Mention selection a season ago.
In addition to their announcements on social media, the trio of new athletes will create additional content throughout the rest of the college basketball season. They will also support the latest iteration of POWERADE's "IT TAKES MORE" platform launching ahead of March Madness. The campaign will showcase their unique journeys on and off the hardwood this season.
All three athletes will be featured in in-store and external advertising campaigns and appear at local events and help to generate awareness for the POWERADE throughout the country.
Prior to the college football season, POWERADE launched a new campaign and star-studded roster that included the likes of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, LSU quarterback Garret Nussmeier, USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch, Florida State defensive end Patrick Payton and Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson.