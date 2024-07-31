Colorado Buffaloes Coach Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are going to be one of the most watched teams in college football this season.
Are they going to be a National Championship contender? No. Will they even come close to making the College Football Playoff picture? Probably not.
However, they boast two of the most watched stars in the nation. Both Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are going to bring a ton of eyes to Colorado football this season.
Sanders has been widely viewed as the best quarterback in the country. That is a take that Colorado running backs coach Gary Harrell echoed in his recent bold quotes about the star quarterback.
“You know, everything is built around the quarterback that we have. We have the best quarterback in the country. So a lot of things we have are going to fit him, as far as throwing the football and understanding the box and knowing when to change the play, plus, if it’s a running play or stick with the pass."
Harrell continued forward, singling out two playmakers that are going to get a lot of action in the passing game with Sanders.
“You know, if you’re going to pack the box, then Shedeur is going to have a field day throwing the ball deep and underneath to Travis (Hunter) and Jimmy Horn, those guys that we have.”
During the 2023 season with the Buffaloes, Sanders ended up completing 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also scored four touchdowns on the ground.
Right now, he's considered one of the favorites to end up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Outside of his on-the-field success, Sanders has built a successful future for himself off the field.
On3 currently has Sanders ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the NIL marketplace. He has been given a current NIL valuation of $4.8 million.
A lot is at stake for the young star quarterback in 2024. He's playing for his NFL future and he's also playing to continue making money in the NIL market.
While the team success isn't expected to be huge, Sanders is looking for personal success as well.
Expect to see him live up to the hype this season. Colorado is going to do everything they can to help power him to a big individual season. Sanders is going to be fun to watch and should continue positioning himself to be one of the top picks in the 2025 draft.