Colorado Buffaloes Coach Shares Blunt Message About NIL for Players Failing Class
Since taking over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders has made it clear that he is going to hold his players to high standards.
On the field, he wants to see them succeed and win as much as possible. But, he knows how important it is for them to flourish off the field as well.
Ultimately, that is what is most important, as Sanders knows that being in football isn’t a long-term solution for many players on his team. There are only so many spots available on a professional roster or coaching staff at any level.
That is why such an emphasis has been put on holding his guys to a high standard off the field, such as in the classroom.
Academics are a key part of building and planning a successful future. However, that is a lesson that some people learn later on than others, as they will become lax with their studies in favor of focusing more on extra-curricular activities.
That kind of performance isn’t going to fly under Sanders’ watch over the Buffaloes. He is committed to performing in the classroom and if players are unable to hold up their side of the agreement, they will face the consequences.
What are those consequences at Colorado?
Name, Image and Likeness money are being taken away.
In a recent video shared by Well Off Media, the Buffaloes head coach was addressing his players, speaking about how important academics are. If you are not passing class, he issued a stern warning that NIL money will be impacted.
"When you stop going to class and I see a multitude of Fs and Ds, we’re going to affect your check," Sanders said, likening it to a player being fined at the professional level for not upholding the standard that has been set.
Sanders is doing what he can to ensure the student part of student-athlete remains intact. Success on the field is only so important if you cannot find it off the field as well, teaching his players about responsibility in another fashion.
With Colorado being one of the schools moving on from their NIL collective in favor of revenue sharing and direct pay to players, it will be easier for them to hold up the standard that the head coach is referring to.
They will have more control over the payments, so if they are failing in the classroom, their paycheck will be impacted accordingly.