Colorado Buffaloes May Be Most Popular College Football Team in Nation
The Colorado Buffaloes, led by star head coach Deion Sanders, were one of the most popular teams in college football last season despite their underwhelming success on the field.
After a hot 3-0 start had them ranked and the talk of the college football world, they came crashing back down to earth. The Buffaloes managed to win only one game the remainder of the season as their hot start proved to be a fluke.
Heading into Year 2 under Coach Prime, optimism is once again high. The team is led by their star quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter, who have two of the highest NIL valuations in college sports.
Sanders is No. 1 at $4.7 million while Hunter is No. 4 overall and No. 3 in college football with $2.7 million.
With that kind of star power, people want to tune in and watch. There is likely a contingent of viewers tuning in and rooting hard against them, wanting to see the outspoken Sanders struggle.
Whatever your reason for watching may be, Colorado looks to be one of the most popular teams in college football once again. Despite playing FCS North Dakota State in their season opener on a Thursday, the Buffaloes drew numbers.
The game was aired on ESPN, which announced on Friday that 4.8 million viewers tuned in to watch. That is the most-watched college football Thursday night opener since 2017 and was an increase of 49 percent from last season’s opener which featured a power conference matchup between Florida and Utah.
That game, despite the national recognition, drew 3.19 million views.
If the 2024 campaign follows the same arc that 2023 did, this is just the start of some big viewership numbers for Colorado. Last season, they had the second-highest-watched game of the regular season, behind only Michigan vs. Ohio State.
4.8 million viewers while going up against Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz having an interview on CNN and playing against an FCS opponent, not a ranked Big 12 member in TCU like last year, is extremely impressive.
The game itself was an exciting one as well. The Buffaloes earned a hard-fought 31-26 victory.
Colorado was challenged by the Bison, who are routinely one of the best FCS schools in the nation. In their program’s history, they have 17 national titles and 37 conference championships.