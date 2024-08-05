Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders Gets C.J. Stroud Comparison
Heading into the 2024 college football season, Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are going to be an intriguing team to watch.
After falling apart following a hot start in 2023, the team is hoping to make a run at the College Football Playoff.
While they aren't widely expected to be able to accomplish that goal, the star power is there. Sanders and Travis Hunter are two of the top players in the entire nation.
Sanders, in particular, has a lot to play for this season.
He is viewed as a contender to earn the honor of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, he is competing with other names like Carson Beck and potentially James Pearce Jr.
During the 2023 season with Colorado, Sanders had big-time production. He completed 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He has set the stage for what could be an even bigger 2024 campaign.
Not only has Sanders been finding massive success on the field, he is the top athlete in the NIL marketplace as well. On3 has him ranked as the No. 1 overall NIL athlete with a shocking valuation of $4.8 million.
All of that being said, Sanders has received a new massive NFL comparison heading into the 2024 season. He has been compared to Houston Texans star quarterback C.J. Stroud, per Buffaloes Wire.
That comparison came from former Ohio State Buckeyes and current Colorado running back Dallan Hayden.
"Him (Sanders) and C.J. (Stroud) emulate each other. Both are business-oriented when it comes to the game. Both (are) very smart quarterbacks and both great teammates. They encourage you."
Receiving that kind of comparison from someone who knows both quarterbacks is a great sign about what the future could hold for Sanders.
In the meantime, he'll have to prove on the collegiate field this year.
While team success is the clear top goal for the young star quarterback, he also needs to succeed individually. Being the No. 1 overall pick doesn't come easy.
All eyes will be on the Buffaloes' signal caller this year.
Expect to see Sanders rise to the occasion and live up to the hype. His talent is no fluke and he will have the kind of season that makes him a legitimate No. 1 overall pick candidate for the 2025 draft.