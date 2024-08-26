Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders Has 'Franchise Player' NFL Potential
The 2024 college football season has officially gotten underway. For the Colorado Buffaloes, their 2024 schedule begins on Thursday night with a matchup at home against North Dakota State.
Shedeur Sanders is set to begin what will be a pivotal season for his present and future.
Heading into the season, he's expected to be a top-tier Heisman Trophy candidate. He's already the biggest NIL athlete and will be looking to add even more off-the-field success to his resume. In addition to those two things, he's also playing for his NFL future.
Speaking of his NIL success, Sanders is by far the most lucrative NIL athlete right now. On3 has given him a shocking valuation of $4.7 million. The next closest athlete behind him is Livvy Dunne at $3.9 million.
On the field, Sanders is in contention to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he will be competing with quite a few elite players around the nation.
Currently, Carson Beck has been receiving most of the No. 1 overall pick predictions.
NFL Draft Buzz took a look at Sanders' stock for the 2025 draft. They issued a bold "franchise player" quote about him.
"Shedeur Sanders projects as a high-potential quarterback prospect with the tools to develop into a franchise player. His athletic poise, arm talent, and ability to elevate his supporting cast are highly attractive traits for NFL teams. Sanders has shown he can perform under less-than-ideal circumstances, which speaks to his mental toughness and adaptability."
During the 2023 season with Colorado, Sanders ended up completing 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Those numbers show why Sanders is being viewed as a potential franchise quarterback. He has a strong and accurate arm, good decision-making, and high football IQ. Everything about him screams "potential superstar" at the next level.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how he deals with the pressure this season. He's facing pressure to lead the Buffaloes to a successful year, put up big-time individual numbers to compete for the Heisman, and prove to NFL teams that he should be the No. 1 pick.
Sanders has handled all of the hype so far well. He has performed up to expectations. That doesn't seem likely to change this season.