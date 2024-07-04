Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders Receives Disappointing Prediction
Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to take the next step as a team in 2024. After being hyped up at the start of the 2023 season, they fell apart and were nothing close to being a contender.
Heading into this campaign, the Buffaloes believe they are better. They have added some talent and a lot of players have had another year to develop.
In addition to their improved roster around Sanders, the dynamic quarterback has become one of the most hyped up players that college football has seen in recent history.
As of right now, Sanders is expected to be a very high pick in the 2025 NFL draft and is also being talked about as a potential Heisman Trophy favorite.
While the hype is rising, one renowned ESPN college football analyst isn't buying it. Paul Finebaum doesn't see Sanders having a chance at winning the Heisman Trophy, going as far to state his chances are "terrible."
Finebaum went on to reveal more thoughts about Colorado and what to expect in 2024.
"I think it's about momentum. You start off with big numbers. I mean, Shedeur Sanders, could he get around the fact that his father's team is going to be terrible? I don't think so, no."
During the 2023 season, Sanders put up big individual numbers despite the team's struggles.
He ended up completing 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also scored four on the ground.
Not only has Sanders been a superstar on the field, he has found massive success off of the gridiron.
As of right now, On3 has Sanders ranked No. 1 in the overall NIL rankings among all athletes. They have given him a shocking NIL valuation of $4.6 million.
Needless to say, the young quarterback has created a future for himself. With the NIL success he has had and the position he has put himself in looking ahead to the NFL, the future could not look brighter.
It will be interesting to see how the 2024 season goes for Sanders and Colorado. The pressure is high and he will be facing extreme expectations each and every week.
Hopefully, he can put it all together, lead his team to success, and prove Finebaum's opinion wrong.