Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders Receives Huge Hype from Major Analyst
Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are heading into the 2024 college football season looking to become a legitimate contender.
After receiving a ton of hype at the beginning of last season, the Buffaloes fell apart. Deion Sanders has made Colorado a fun team to watch, but they simply weren't competitive last year.
Looking ahead to 2024, the team is expected to be better. With Sanders leading the way at quarterback, the offense is expected to be electric once again.
Prior to the start of the season, Sanders has received a lot of praise. Most recently, polarizing analyst Skip Bayless spoke out and showered him with compliments.
“Shedeur is not just the best quarterback in that conference, he's the best quarterback in this country. And he is going to be the first pick in the draft and I think he's going to be really, really good in pro football. He is as seasoned and experienced a college quarterback as you're going to get.”
Bayless is not the only one that believes he's the best quarterback in the country. According to many different NFL mock drafts, Sanders has a good chance of being picked No. 1 overall.
During the 2023 season with Colorado, Sanders ended up completing 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He also scored four touchdowns on the ground.
Not only has Sanders become a massive success story on the field, he has been equally successful off of it.
According to the On3 NIL rankings, Sanders ranks No. 1 among all college athletes. He sits just ahead of Livvy Dunne, Arch Manning, and his teammate, Travis Hunter, in the rankings.
Currently, Sanders holds a shocking NIL valuation of $4.5 million.
It will be interesting to see what the upcoming 2024 season has in store for Sanders. If he lives up to the hype that is surrounding him, a bright NFL future awaits him.
There is a lot of pressure riding on Sanders' shoulders this year. He will be tasked with leading Colorado to contention and also proving that he has what it takes individually to be an NFL starting quarterback.
Expect to see the rising superstar live up to the hype, at least from a personal perspective. He's going to have another big season and will set himself up for a future playing on Sunday's.