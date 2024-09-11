Colorado Buffaloes Star Headlines Biggest NIL Risers After Week 2
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered a setback on the field in Week 2 of the 2024 college football season. They went on the road and were defeated by the Nebraska Cornhuskers handily, 28-10.
Despite the loss, two-way star Travis Hunter shined once again. He has thrust himself into the Heisman Trophy race with his production on the field, playing offense and defense.
Offensively as a wide receiver, he caught 10 passes for 110 yards to lead the team in both categories. On defense, he had three total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass defended as a cornerback.
Each passing week, his profile continues to grow not only as a star on the field but one off of it as well. With a massive social media following, his NIL portfolio continues to grow rapidly. Hunter currently has over 3 million followers on social media with another 367,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel.
Because of that, it should come as no surprise that the Colorado star has seen his NIL valuation increase the most in college football through Week 2. As shared by On3, he has had an increase of $321,000, putting his total valuation at $3.1 million entering Week 3.
“...The former Five-Star Plus+ recruit has landed in early 2025 NFL mock drafts as a possible top-five pick. He also has one of the largest NIL brands, boasting more than 3 million social media followers and endorsement deals with JLab, United Airlines and Celsius,” wrote Pete Nakos of On3.
Hunter is now tied for 3rd in the On3 Top 100 and No. 2 in the college football valuation rankings. The only football player ahead of him in the rankings is LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, who has a valuation of $4 million.
He is tied with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning at $3.1 million among college football players.
Just behind Hunter on the biggest riser list is Manning’s teammate, Texas star quarterback Quinn Ewers. After leading the Longhorns to a dominant victory over the Michigan Wolverines, he saw his NIL valuation increase by $300,000.
The Buffaloes and their star player will be looking to get back on track in Week 3 when they head on the road to face off against in-state rival, the Colorado State Rams.