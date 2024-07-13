Colorado Buffaloes Stars Receive Massive NFL Prediction from Deion Sanders
With the 2024 college football season right around the corner, a lot of eyes are keeping a close watch on the Colorado Buffaloes.
Last season, Colorado was one of the most hyped up teams in the nation early on in the year. After receiving all of the hype, the team completely fell apart and ended up having a poor season.
Heading into 2024, the Buffaloes, led by Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Deion Sanders, are looking to get back to winning and keep it up for a full season.
Outside of the team success, both Sanders and Hunter are playing for their status in the 2025 NFL Draft. Both players are expected to be first-round picks, but they want to be at the very top of the draft.
During a recent interview, Deion Sanders did not hold back from making a bold prediction about the NFL for his current stars.
“They could be one and two, based on need and desire from the league. They could be one and two. I don’t see many flaws, if there’s any flaw in their games. They don’t give a darn about that, though. What they want to do is win. They want to win and they want to go out winners.”
In the past, Deion has come out and talked about his son's draft status aggressively. Here is what he had to say about Shedeur and if he would have gone into the 2024 NFL Draft.
“So let’s just get that straight. If Shedeuer would’ve gone in the draft this year, he probably would have been the second (quarterback). He wouldn’t have been the first quarterback off the board. I think he had the ability but he probably would’ve been the second quarterback off the board.”
Putting aside the NFL for a minute, both Sanders and Hunter have carved out impressive financial success at Colorado. They are both at the top of the NIL rankings.
Sanders is currently ranked No. 1 among all athletes and of course No. 1 among college football players. On3 has given him a shocking $4.9 million NIL valuation.
As for Hunter, the cornerback and wide receiver combo player is ranked No. 4 among all athletes and No. 3 in college football. His NIL valuation sits at $2.6 million.
A lot is at stake for both players in 2024. They need to power their team to success, but they both need to perform at their highest level as well.
If they can both dominate opponents all season long, they'll have a shot at being very high picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Being No. 1 and No. 2 is a bit of a stretch, but it's certainly not impossible.