Colorado Buffaloes Superstar Duo Connect for a Handful of Incredible Plays

The Colorado Buffaloes star duo were able to make plenty of highlights during their week one win against NDSU.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) pulls in a touchdown reception past North Dakota State Bison cornerback Jailen Duffie (17) in the second half at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Colorado Buffaloes weren't able to cruise to a victory against the North Dakota State Bison, but their star duo still connected for a number of highlight plays.

Travis Hunter backed up an offseason of hype with a performance which included seven catches, 132 yards and three touchdowns with three tackles and lockdown coverage.

Shedeur Sanders had an incredible night despite feeling pressure on pretty much every play. He went 26-for-34 with 445 yards, four touchdowns and a hilariously improbable interception.

The duo are two of the highest earning NIL players in the country and lived up to their expectation greatness by generating a handful of highlight plays with each other.

The first of their three touchdowns together came in the sixth minute of the game as Hunter took a pass 41 yards into the end zone. He made the most out of throw that went about five yards by showing off his speed and athleticism.

After that, it was a stellar 13-yard throw from Sanders that the receiver extended and showed off the tip-toe to haul in during the third quarter.


They saved the best for last as the last of their scores for the day came on a desperation goal line throw that Hunter had to essentially reach around the defender to grab.

The receiver has set his sights on becoming the first two-way player to bring home a Heisman since Michigan Wolverines legend Charles Woodson did it back in 1997.

He's such a good cornerback that he might not get the chance to fill up a defensive stat sheet because team's aren't going to want to test him. He had three tackles during this game and didn't have many chances to make a play on a ball. If he wants to take home gold, having impact nights like this on offense are crucial.

For Sanders, it's about showing off that he's a legitimate NFL prospect. This is a weaker class with the Buffaloes product looking like one of the best available. Some believe, though, that he wouldn't be near the top of some of the more stacked classes that there have been in the recent past.

No matter how much he is helped by an efficient and talented offense that has plenty of weapons, he can show off his natural arm talent to prove that he belongs towards the top of the draft.

It wasn't the cleanest night for the team as a whole, but it was certainly a fun one to watch.

