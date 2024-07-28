Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter's Wild Comparison to Jets' Garrett Wilson
The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into the 2024 college football season hoping to have a much better year than they did in 2023. After starting the 2023 season strong, they completely fell apart.
Now, they believe that they have a better all-around team and are still led by two superstars.
Both quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are back for another season. They're also both projected to have big years and ride off into the sunset as potential top-10 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Looking specifically at Hunter, he has the talent to be an elite player at the next level. He could play either wide receiver or cornerback, but many believe he should focus on his skills as a receiver.
NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah recently dropped a massive comparison for Hunter. He thinks he has a similar ability as New York Jets rising superstar wideout Garrett Wilson.
"I know this is lofty praise, but his movement skills and run-after-catch ability remind me of Garrett Wilson when he was coming out of Ohio State. I loved Wilson in the 2022 NFL Draft, viewing him as the best receiver (and No. 4 overall prospect) in his class. In two years with the New York Jets, the former No. 10 overall pick has been outstanding, producing a pair of 1,000-yard seasons despite some severe challenges at the quarterback position. I believe Wilson is on the cusp of being a top-five NFL wideout, if he's not there already. I see similar traits and tools when Hunter is on the offensive side of the ball."
During the 2023 season, Hunter ended up catching 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, he totaled 31 tackles to go along with three interceptions and five defended passes.
Those numbers were impressive. It's understandable why he has received so much hype throughout the offseason.
Being compared to Wilson is a massive honor. Hunter hasn't put up huge numbers at wide receiver in his two years playing college football, but there is no denying his speed, athleticism, and ability.
Perhaps he truly can develop into a legitimate star caliber player like Wilson.
Not only has Hunter become a very popular and skilled player on the field, the Colorado two-way star is one of the top players in the NIL market as well.
On3 has him ranked as the No. 4 overall NIL athlete in the nation. He's the No. 3 ranked college football athlete. Right now, his NIL valuation is sitting at a shocking $2.6 million.
Expect to see another big season from Hunter in 2024. A lot is at stake for him, including a big NFL contract by working his way into becoming a top-10 pick. Colorado will be a very interesting team to watch.