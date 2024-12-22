Colorado NIL Superstar Shedeur Sanders Has Preference for NFL Destination
The Colorado Buffaloes have one game left in the 2024 college football season. They will face off against BYU in the Valero Alamo Bowl.
Following that game, Shedeur Sanders' college career will be over. He will be taking his talents to the NFL and many believe that he will end up being a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders is one of the most dynamic stars in college football and he is also the highest paid.
On3 Sports has Sanders ranked as the No. 1 player in the NIL marketplace and have listed him with a shocking $6.5 million valuation. That shows just how much success Sanders has already built for himself.
He has been able to market his game and his personality at an insanely high level. With that, he has already set himself up for future success and now will add to that by being a high pick in the draft.
That being said, Sanders has a preference for where he would like to land in the draft.
According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the people close with Sanders and Colorado think that he would prefer to end up with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the reality is that the New York Giants would not pass on Sanders if they land the No. 1 overall pick.
"Multiple sources close to Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado program believe his preference would be to land in Las Vegas. The Raiders and Giants are currently tied with the worst record in the NFL."
Deion Sanders has spoken out about his thoughts, stating that his son will be the No. 1 overall pick and acknowledging that he will likely end up with the Giants if they land the top pick.
"Giants are not going to give up their pick," Deion said. "They're not going to give up their pick. The Giants are not giving up that pick. I know that for a fact. Shedeur is going to be the No. 1 pick."
Sanders has put together another massive season, paving the way for him to be the top overall pick in the 2025 draft. He has completed 74.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,926 yards, 35 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up landing in the draft. The trend is starting to look like he could very well end up being the No. 1 pick. If not, he will for sure be a top-three selection.
Landing with the Raiders would be his preference according to this report, but wherever he goes he will be a franchise-altering presence.