$1.1 million college football QB's NIL agency confirms upcoming event with NFL presence
Before he stepped onto campus in Boulder as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes, class of 2024 quarterback Julian Lewis signed a groundbreaking deal with Athletes First, a sports agency.
At the time, a senior at Carrollton (Ga.) High School, Lewis was one of the first athletes in the state of Georgia to be represented by an agency after the Georgia High School Association changed its guidelines to allow high school student-athletes the ability to participate in NIL without losing their eligibility.
The move sent shockwaves through the high school sports landscape. The Los Angeles-based Athletes First agency is highly accredited as they represent a large number of NFL players that include Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Justin Jefferson and numerous other NFL stars.
Lewis, a five-star prospect and consensually rated as one of the top QB recruits in the 2024 class, was committed to the USC Trojans at the time of his signing.
Fast forward over a year and a half later and he's competing for the starting job with the Buffaloes as a true freshman. Lauded for his accuracy, poise and arm strength, Lewis is on a favorable path to joining his fellow agency-mates in the NFL.
Speaking to the accredited nature of Athletes First, they began "an exclusive, three-day summit of NFL offensive linemen in Las Vegas spotlighting the strength, personality, and performance of the league's best players at these positions," a social media post wrote.
The event, titled "Big & Beautiful presented by BTL," will be hosted and led by retired eight-time Pro-Bowler Tyron Smith with the help of Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith and Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz.
BTL Aesthetics, the brand presenting the event, will include its services surrounding physical and mental recovery in the Athlete Recovery Lounge.
Lewis already has an NIL valuation of $1.1 million thanks in part to Athletes First -- a number that will more than likely grow with time on the field and with the help of an experienced, highly-regarded agency with strong NFL ties.