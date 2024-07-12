Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Fires Back at EA Sports College Football 25 Rating
The 2024 college football season is right around the corner and fans are excited to watch live football. However, many fans are also excited for July 19, when EA Sports will release College Football 25.
No college football video game has been released since NCAA Football 14, all the way back in 2013.
Recently, the player ratings were revealed for many of the top names in the nation. Among those top players was Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
When it comes to the quarterback position, there were two players who were given a 93 overall rating. Both Sanders and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck received that rating.
Following the announcement, Sanders clearly wasn't happy with being tied for the top quarterback rating. He spoke out with his displeasure.
"I mean I don't believe in — it's a tie, I don’t believe in ties when it comes to quarterback. When it comes to quarterback ratings, I don't believe in ties. It's either a winner or loser, like let's just get to the point."
Shedeur's dad, former NFL great Deion Sanders, spoke out with his issues about the game's ratings as well.
"I'm just trying to figure out how can Shedeur be tied with another person. How did that happen? And how can Travis not have the highest score on the game when he's arguably the best receiver and the best defensive back in college football? So, how can you not be the number one rated guy, period? I don't understand that either."
Of course, at the end of the day, video game ratings don't mean a single thing. What Sanders should be focusing on is leading Colorado to success on the real field in 2024.
Sanders has become one of the top stars in college football. From an NIL perspective, he is the top star. On3 has him ranked as the No. 1 overall college athlete in the NIL marketplace. They have given him a shocking valuation of $4.9 million.
While he may not love being tied with Beck for the top quarterback rating in College Football 25, he has created a very successful life for himself.
With a big 2024 campaign, Sanders could very well add to his young legacy by becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.