Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Gets New Prediction in NFL Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is going to feature quite a few potentially elite talents. One of them is Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is known both for his skill on the field and his elite presence in the NIL marketplace.
Entering the 2024 college football season, Sanders is being viewed as a potential Heisman Trophy candidate and a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft.
Currently, Sanders is also the clear-cut No. 1 player in the NIL marketplace. On3 has given him a shocking NIL valuation of $4.7 million.
Sanders has already set himself up for success off the field. Now, he'll be playing to earn the massive contract that a No. 1 overall pick receives.
Last season, Sanders ended up completing 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions. In 2022, he racked up 3,383 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions with Jackson State.
He has put up the numbers expected of a potential No. 1 overall pick.
Now, The 33rd Team has issued a new mock draft. They have Sanders being selected with the first overall pick by the New York Giants.
"It doesn't seem very likely that the New York Giants will end up with the No. 1 overall pick, but they could easily move up to this spot if Daniel Jones doesn't take a major step forward. Sanders needs to improve his decision-making and could stand to take fewer sacks, but he is a prolific pocket passer who has a chance to put up huge numbers in 2024."
Honestly, it's not that far-fetched that the Giants could get the No. 1 overall pick without having to trade up. Daniel Jones has already looked really bad in preseason action.
Regardless of getting the top pick or not, New York will likely be searching for a new franchise quarterback. Sanders would be a perfect fit on the field and would also drum up excitement for the fans.
Sanders will be battling with a few other players to be the top overall draft pick. Carson Beck has a shot to be that pick, as does Sanders' teammate Travis Hunter.
While he continues to be named as a likely top pick, Sanders will need to live up to the hype on the field this season with Colorado. There's a lot at stake for him and it's time for him to prove that he can handle the pressure and lead his team to success.