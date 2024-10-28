Colorado Quarterback Still Chasing Dream NIL Deal Despite Being Sports Top Earner
A few Colorado Buffaloes football players have big aspirations when it comes to NIL.
During a recent podcast episode with Buffs star quarterback Shedeur Sanders was joined by his teammate Cash Cleveland to discuss potential opportunities with name, image, and likeness.
Sanders is one of the highest earners in all of college sports. In fact, according to On3 Top 100, the Colorado quarterback is at the very top with an NIL Valuation of $6.1 Million.
Regardless of his current deals across the new landscape of college sports, the probable first-rounder in next year’s NFL Draft has his eyes set on another lucrative brand to add to his resume.
Both He and Cleveland reveled what their dream NIL deals would be, for Sanders he wants to partner up with Audemars Piguet.
” I don’t have one, bro, not anymore. My dream NIL deal is definitely AP. But you know something cooking,” said Sanders on his podcasts, 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders.
The Swiss luxury watch company would be right up Sanders’ wheelhouse, as he is known for his iconic touchdown celebration of pointing to his wrist. The brand’s limited production and exclusivity would make the deal likely a one-of-a-kind partnership if they intended to get into the NIL game themselves.
The two Colorado football players continued to day dream about other luxury items on the episode including expensive cars. Although the former Jackson State quarterback already owns a TRX, Sanders is looking to add a Bugatti to his collection before he heads to the professional level.
The way he has been playing lately, those deals may not be far from heading his way. Sanders has led the Buffaloes to being ranked for the first time this season.
Their recent win last Saturday against the Cincinnati Bearcats moved Colorado to 6-2 on the season, ultimately making them bowl-eligible for the first time since 2020.
He continues to be seen as a top player in the sport, having already thrown for 2,591 passing yards and 21 touchdowns on the year.
The team has a chance to make a more significant impact in just the second season under Shadeurs father and NFL Hall of Fame Deion Sanders by reaching the Big 12 championship game. The team’s remaining schedule could help the program make a run at reaching the newly expanded College Football Playoffs.
A potentially great way to cap off a brilliant collegiate career for the Senior signal caller.