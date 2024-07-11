Colorado’s Deion Sanders Takes Another Firm Stance on NIL
Colorado had a year to forget in Deion Sanders' first season as the head coach. While they had impressive performances from individuals, the year as a whole was a disappointment.
The hope and expectation is for them to be a better team this time around, but it won't be any easier. Factor in how much NIL has changed the game and there's no guarantee that any program will find success entering each season.
Colorado, despite their struggles, had players capitalize on their name, image, and likeness. Part of that is due to Sanders, some is due to the attention they bring, and others are just like everything else, as brands want to partner with players who play at a high level and are marketable.
Sanders has spoken about NIL in the past more than most college coaches and addressed it again at the Big 12's media day on Wednesday.
"I don't want them to put the bag in front of the game, because if they play the game, the bag is going to come," Sanders told reporters.
He's kept the same response when it comes to NIL, so this comment didn't come as a surprise. Sanders isn't against it by any means but has reiterated time and time again that it shouldn't be the focus for student-athletes.
For Sanders, having players compensated handsomely in NIL deals doesn't change anything for him. He wants players to understand that their main focus should be on winning football games, and by doing so, even more opportunities will come their way.
"If you come to Colorado to play football for me and the Colorado Buffaloes, it's because you really want to play football and receive a wonderful education," he said last November, according to David Ubben of The Athletic. "... You're not coming here to get rich unless you're really coming here with a plan to go to the NFL and get your degree."
Sanders has often been criticized for his comments and flashiness, but that's just who he is. One of the greatest to ever step foot on a football field, if there's anyone who's allowed to do what he does, it's Colorado's head coach.
Education has also been a focus for Sanders, which is a good indication of how he feels about his players. He's here to help them get better at football, earn a degree, and play in the NFL if that's their dream.
If they take care of all that, the NIL deals will continue to come for Colorado.