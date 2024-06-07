Colorado Star QB Shedeur Sanders Given Shocking NIL Valuation
Shedeur Sanders has become one of the biggest superstars in college football. He has put up monstrous numbers for the Colorado Buffaloes, but his social media presence is even bigger.
At this point in time, Sanders is projected to be a very high draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Some even have him expected to go No. 1 overall. While the hype is high on him right now, the upcoming 2024 college football season has a lot riding on it for the dynamic quarterback.
While there is no question that Sanders has put up great numbers, Colorado did not have much success last season. There are still many big questions from NFL teams about him and how much winning he can lead a professional team to.
Even though his NFL future is not set in stone, Sanders has been doing very well for himself.
NIL deals have given college and high school players the opportunity to capitalize on going viral. That is exactly what Sanders has done.
On3 has revealed their valuation for Sanders on the NIL market. They have his valuation placed at $4.6 million.
Currently, he is the No. 1 valued NIL player in existence. He has capitalized on his name going viral in the news and his father, Deion Sanders, being such a big name himself.
During the 2023 college season with Colorado, Sanders put up monster numbers. He completed a sizzling 69.3 percent of his pass attempts for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also scored four touchdowns on the ground.
It will be interesting to see how Sanders has grown as a player this season. Should he take a big leap forward, the No. 1 overall pick hype could become a reality.
There is no denying the talent and potential that the dynamic quarterback possesses. If he puts his head down and works hard, the NFL is going to reward him. However, he also needs to be careful to not get caught up in the hype and fame that he is going through as a college quarterback.
Regardless, Sanders has set himself up very well for success. Even if his NFL dreams don't pan out, he is likely set for life with the money he has made from NIL and the avenues that have opened up for him due to the name that he has created for himself and inherited from his dad.